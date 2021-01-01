Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tiger T610
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 660K vs 177K
- Supports 238% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
- Announced 6-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|185574
|GPU
|33458
|217010
|Memory
|35470
|112445
|UX
|39886
|137783
|Total score
|177386
|660196
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Snapdragon 865 +169%
948
Multi-Core Score
1087
Snapdragon 865 +219%
3472
|Image compression
|-
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|49.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|50 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|29.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|880 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|512
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
