Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 865

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 865
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tiger T610
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 660K vs 177K
  • Supports 238% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 865

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
177386
Snapdragon 865 +272%
660196
CPU 68033 185574
GPU 33458 217010
Memory 35470 112445
UX 39886 137783
Total score 177386 660196
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
353
Snapdragon 865 +169%
948
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1087
Snapdragon 865 +219%
3472
Image compression - 164.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 26.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 49.6 words/s
Machine learning - 50 images/s
Camera shooting - 29.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.25 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 880 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 512
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 December 2019
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc Tiger T610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 or MediaTek Helio P35
4. Unisoc Tiger T610 or MediaTek Helio G80
5. Unisoc Tiger T610 or MediaTek Helio G85
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish