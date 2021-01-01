Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7870
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
18
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 13.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 178K vs 98K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|37842
|GPU
|33458
|8879
|Memory
|35470
|24965
|UX
|39886
|25972
|Total score
|178379
|98587
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +171%
349
129
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +122%
1088
489
|Image compression
|-
|20.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.16 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|12.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.76 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.79 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.45 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|130.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 7870
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|16
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
