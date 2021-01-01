Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7870 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7870

Tiger T610
VS
Exynos 7870
Tiger T610
Exynos 7870

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 13.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 178K vs 98K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Exynos 7870

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +81%
178379
Exynos 7870
98587
CPU 68033 37842
GPU 33458 8879
Memory 35470 24965
UX 39886 25972
Total score 178379 98587
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +171%
349
Exynos 7870
129
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +122%
1088
Exynos 7870
489
Image compression - 20.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.16 images/s
Speech recognition - 12.3 words/s
Machine learning - 5.76 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.79 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.45 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 130.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 7870

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 614 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

