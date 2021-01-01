Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2) with the older 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Tiger T610
164305
Exynos 7872
n/a
CPU 51322 51214
GPU 51412 16685
Memory 31211 24627
UX 27269 29764
Total score 164305 -
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +17%
341
Exynos 7872
292
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +37%
1057
Exynos 7872
772
Image compression - 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.1 words/s
Machine learning - 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2018
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

