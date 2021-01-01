Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7872
We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2) with the older 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
25
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|51214
|GPU
|51412
|16685
|Memory
|31211
|24627
|UX
|27269
|29764
|Total score
|164305
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +17%
341
292
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +37%
1057
772
|Image compression
|-
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|6.86 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|10.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|233.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 7872
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|16
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
