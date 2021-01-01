Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7880
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
23
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 105K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|39513
|GPU
|51412
|18567
|Memory
|31211
|25235
|UX
|27269
|21853
|Total score
|164305
|105105
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +135%
341
145
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +16%
1057
908
|Image compression
|-
|66.05 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.36 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|331.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 7880
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|16
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|71 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1033 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|16.5 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
