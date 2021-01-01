Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7880 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7880

Tiger T610
VS
Exynos 7880
Tiger T610
Exynos 7880

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 105K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13 GB/s)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Exynos 7880

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +56%
164305
Exynos 7880
105105
CPU 51322 39513
GPU 51412 18567
Memory 31211 25235
UX 27269 21853
Total score 164305 105105
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +135%
341
Exynos 7880
145
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +16%
1057
Exynos 7880
908
Image compression - 66.05 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.32 images/s
Speech recognition - 19 words/s
Machine learning - 12.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.36 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.22 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 7880

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-T830 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 614 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 71 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1033 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 16.5 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2017
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7880 official site

