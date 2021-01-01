Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7884B – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7884B

Tiger T610
VS
Exynos 7884B
Tiger T610
Exynos 7884B

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 108K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Exynos 7884B

AnTuTu 8

Tiger T610 +52%
164305
Exynos 7884B
108045
CPU 51322 42407
GPU 51412 18521
Memory 31211 28230
UX 27269 6072
Total score 164305 108045
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +39%
341
Exynos 7884B
245
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +19%
1057
Exynos 7884B
891
Image compression - 52.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 7.24 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.1 words/s
Machine learning - 13.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 6.02 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.06 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 283.6 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1560 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2019
Class Low end Low end

