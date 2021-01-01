Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7885 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Exynos 7885

Tiger T610
VS
Exynos 7885
Tiger T610
Exynos 7885

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 10.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 138K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Exynos 7885

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +19%
164305
Exynos 7885
138207
CPU 51322 55018
GPU 51412 25265
Memory 31211 30641
UX 27269 35906
Total score 164305 138207
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +7%
341
Exynos 7885
319
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +2%
1057
Exynos 7885
1036
Image compression - 60.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.46 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.8 words/s
Machine learning - 14.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 7.03 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 312.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 7885

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 1300 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 29 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7885 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7885 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
