We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 123% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 164K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Exynos 8895

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Exynos 8895 +5%
173156
CPU 51322 58492
GPU 51412 54965
Memory 31211 29058
UX 27269 32663
Total score 164305 173156
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Exynos 8895 +11%
379
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Exynos 8895 +47%
1556
Image compression - 99.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.3 words/s
Machine learning - 20.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.52 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 475.7 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 8895

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2314 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP20
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 32 320
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 349 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 kHz/24 bit

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2019 February 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Official page - Samsung Exynos 8895 official site

