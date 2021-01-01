Tiger T610 vs Exynos 8895
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
35
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 123% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 164K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|58492
|GPU
|51412
|54965
|Memory
|31211
|29058
|UX
|27269
|32663
|Total score
|164305
|173156
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Exynos 8895 +11%
379
Multi-Core Score
1057
Exynos 8895 +47%
1556
|Image compression
|-
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|20.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|475.7 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 8895
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2314 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|20
|Shading units
|32
|320
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|349 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 kHz/24 bit
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|February 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1