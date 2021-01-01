Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Exynos 9609 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 164K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Exynos 9609

AnTuTu 8

Tiger T610
164305
Exynos 9609 +13%
185206
CPU 51322 69198
GPU 51412 34563
Memory 31211 47856
UX 27269 33126
Total score 164305 185206
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +4%
341
Exynos 9609
327
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Exynos 9609 +17%
1238
Image compression - 77.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.65 words/s
Machine learning - 18.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.99 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 441.15 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 May 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 9609 official site

