Tiger T610 vs Exynos 9610

Tiger T610
VS
Exynos 9610
Tiger T610
Exynos 9610

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Exynos 9610

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Exynos 9610 +2%
167693
CPU 51322 59401
GPU 51412 34926
Memory 31211 37186
UX 27269 36556
Total score 164305 167693
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +2%
341
Exynos 9610
334
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Exynos 9610 +7%
1134
Image compression - 75.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.25 words/s
Machine learning - 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.13 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.12 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 394.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Exynos 9610

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 11.92 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 March 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 9610 official site

