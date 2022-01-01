Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Dimensity 800U

Tiger T612
VS
Dimensity 800U
Tiger T612
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 395K vs 210K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612
210705
Dimensity 800U +88%
395859
CPU 67603 112387
GPU 22171 104574
Memory 61955 67612
UX 58129 108441
Total score 210705 395859
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612
350
Dimensity 800U +76%
616
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612
1341
Dimensity 800U +37%
1837
Image compression - 104.15 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 33.55 words/s
Machine learning - 28.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.08 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 542.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Score - 1601

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 48
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2022 August 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6853T
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
