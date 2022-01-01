Tiger T612 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 395K vs 210K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67603
|112387
|GPU
|22171
|104574
|Memory
|61955
|67612
|UX
|58129
|108441
|Total score
|210705
|395859
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
350
Dimensity 800U +76%
616
Multi-Core Score
1341
Dimensity 800U +37%
1837
|Image compression
|-
|104.15 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|33.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|28.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.08 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|542.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|9 FPS
|Score
|-
|1601
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Dimensity 800U
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|3
|Shading units
|-
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|-
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|August 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6853T
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
