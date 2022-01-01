Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Helio G35

Tiger T612
VS
Helio G35
Tiger T612
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 210K vs 108K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612 +94%
210705
Helio G35
108546
CPU 67603 34029
GPU 22171 16569
Memory 61955 26942
UX 58129 30327
Total score 210705 108546
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612 +99%
350
Helio G35
176
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +95%
1341
Helio G35
689
Image compression - 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.73 words/s
Machine learning - 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency - 680 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1600 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2022 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765G
Official page - MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
