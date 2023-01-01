Tiger T612 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
25
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 208K vs 114K
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67603
|33595
|GPU
|22171
|16969
|Memory
|61955
|25788
|UX
|58129
|38644
|Total score
|208014
|114461
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612 +94%
345
178
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +40%
1314
938
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|419
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|-
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 50MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|Unisoc Tiger T612 official site
|MediaTek Helio G37 official site
