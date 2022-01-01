Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Helio G70

Tiger T612
VS
Helio G70
Tiger T612
Helio G70

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 1-year later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Helio G70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612 +1%
210705
Helio G70
208049
CPU 67603 71777
GPU 22171 33026
Memory 61955 43017
UX 58129 59110
Total score 210705 208049
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612
350
Helio G70 +13%
396
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +2%
1341
Helio G70
1315
Image compression - 79.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 18 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.43 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.5 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 395.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Score - 594

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2022 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6769V/CB
Official page - MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
Promotion
