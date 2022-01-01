Tiger T612 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
42
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Announced 7-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 333K vs 210K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67603
|91356
|GPU
|22171
|79799
|Memory
|61955
|59837
|UX
|58129
|99762
|Total score
|210705
|333828
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
350
Helio G96 +55%
541
Multi-Core Score
1341
Helio G96 +41%
1888
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1084
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|-
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6781
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
