Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Helio P35

Tiger T612
VS
Helio P35
Tiger T612
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 210K vs 113K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Helio P35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612 +85%
210705
Helio P35
113937
CPU 67603 45313
GPU 22171 15084
Memory 61955 28634
UX 58129 24531
Total score 210705 113937
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612 +103%
350
Helio P35
172
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +38%
1341
Helio P35
973
Image compression - 66.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.55 words/s
Machine learning - 13.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.3 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 319.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency - 680 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1600 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2022 December 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page - MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T612 and MediaTek Helio G95
2. Unisoc Tiger T612 and MediaTek Helio G35
3. Unisoc Tiger T612 and MediaTek Helio G96
4. Unisoc Tiger T612 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
5. Unisoc Tiger T612 and Tiger T610
6. MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
8. MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
9. MediaTek Helio P35 and Samsung Exynos 9611
10. MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish