Tiger T612 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
25
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 210K vs 113K
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67603
|45313
|GPU
|22171
|15084
|Memory
|61955
|28634
|UX
|58129
|24531
|Total score
|210705
|113937
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612 +103%
350
172
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +38%
1341
973
|Image compression
|-
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|13.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|319.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|-
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
