Tiger T612 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Announced 1-year later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 339K vs 210K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67603
|105893
|GPU
|22171
|86694
|Memory
|61955
|55906
|UX
|58129
|89635
|Total score
|210705
|339570
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
350
Snapdragon 720G +63%
572
Multi-Core Score
1341
Snapdragon 720G +28%
1711
|Image compression
|-
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.15 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|561.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|785
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|-
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
