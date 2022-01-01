Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 347K vs 210K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612
210705
Snapdragon 732G +65%
347612
CPU 67603 102378
GPU 22171 92733
Memory 61955 53226
UX 58129 98748
Total score 210705 347612
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612
1341
Snapdragon 732G +33%
1789
Image compression - 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.7 words/s
Machine learning - 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 549.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1115

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 38 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 63 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 810 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 August 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

