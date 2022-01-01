Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Snapdragon 750G

Tiger T612
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Tiger T612
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 389K vs 210K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612
210705
Snapdragon 750G +85%
389221
CPU 67603 120081
GPU 22171 93174
Memory 61955 67916
UX 58129 107157
Total score 210705 389221
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612
1341
Snapdragon 750G +49%
1993
Image compression - 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.1 words/s
Machine learning - 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 612.55 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1116

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 825 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Hexagon 694
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Tiger T612 vs Helio G95
2. Tiger T612 vs Helio G35
3. Tiger T612 vs Helio G96
4. Tiger T612 vs Helio P35
5. Tiger T612 vs Helio G80
6. Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 865
7. Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 800U
9. Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G95
10. Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 778G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish