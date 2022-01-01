Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Snapdragon 765G

Tiger T612
VS
Snapdragon 765G
Tiger T612
Snapdragon 765G

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 380K vs 210K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Snapdragon 765G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612
210705
Snapdragon 765G +81%
380826
CPU 67603 111262
GPU 22171 105494
Memory 61955 70354
UX 58129 91765
Total score 210705 380826
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612
1341
Snapdragon 765G +34%
1798
Image compression - 95.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.3 words/s
Machine learning - 29.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 515.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 10 FPS
Score - 1686

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 620
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 December 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AB
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765G and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
Promotion
