Tiger T612 vs Exynos 850

Tiger T612
VS
Exynos 850
Tiger T612
Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 208K vs 145K
  • Announced 1-year later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Exynos 850

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612 +43%
208014
Exynos 850
145387
CPU 67603 43711
GPU 22171 25482
Memory 61955 34971
UX 58129 41612
Total score 208014 145387
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612 +114%
345
Exynos 850
161
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +40%
1314
Exynos 850
938
Image compression - 74.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.29 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 356.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Tiger T612
419
Exynos 850 +21%
507
Stability - 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Score 419 507

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Exynos 850

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP1
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 126 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 50MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - S5E3830
Official page Unisoc Tiger T612 official site Samsung Exynos 850 official site

