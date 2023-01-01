Tiger T616 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T616 (Mali-G57 MP1) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
12
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
21
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 228K vs 86K
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69243
|25792
|GPU
|24857
|8947
|Memory
|72004
|21212
|UX
|64073
|30781
|Total score
|228983
|86517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +136%
377
160
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +156%
1382
539
|Image compression
|-
|20.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|3.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.43 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.38 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.49 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|141.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|471
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
