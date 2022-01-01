Tiger T616 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
30
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Announced later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|71576
|GPU
|-
|32528
|Memory
|-
|47070
|UX
|-
|56283
|Total score
|-
|206651
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Helio G70 +4%
393
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +7%
1388
1296
|Image compression
|-
|79.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.43 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.5 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|395.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Score
|-
|594
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Helio G70
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769V/CB
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
