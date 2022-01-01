Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Tiger T616 vs Helio G95

Tiger T616
VS
Helio G95
Tiger T616
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T616
n/a
Helio G95
335911
CPU - 89402
GPU - 98281
Memory - 61059
UX - 87364
Total score - 335911
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616
377
Helio G95 +36%
514
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616
1388
Helio G95 +15%
1594
Image compression - 98 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.5 words/s
Machine learning - 26.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 500.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Score - 1477

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6785V/CD
Official page - MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Tiger T616, or ask any questions
