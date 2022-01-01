Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 288K vs 226K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

Tiger T616
226197
Snapdragon 480 +28%
288515
CPU 71236 95287
GPU 24887 64267
Memory 64760 50963
UX 64509 75511
Total score 226197 288515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T616
383
Snapdragon 480 +35%
516
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616
1398
Snapdragon 480 +20%
1674
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.85 words/s
Machine learning - 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 550.4 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Score - 986

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

