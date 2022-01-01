Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|65976
|GPU
|-
|33635
|Memory
|-
|44631
|UX
|-
|53256
|Total score
|-
|195720
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +20%
377
313
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +4%
1388
1341
|Image compression
|-
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|16.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|468 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|1 FPS
|Score
|-
|219
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6125
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
