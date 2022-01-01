Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|101216
|GPU
|-
|51346
|Memory
|-
|48181
|UX
|-
|82701
|Total score
|-
|280804
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Snapdragon 678 +40%
528
Multi-Core Score
1388
Snapdragon 678 +10%
1529
|Image compression
|-
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|527.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|482
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|14 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|845 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|December 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6150-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1