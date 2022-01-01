Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|102803
|GPU
|-
|87461
|Memory
|-
|54955
|UX
|-
|87841
|Total score
|-
|331265
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Snapdragon 730G +42%
535
Multi-Core Score
1388
Snapdragon 730G +23%
1713
|Image compression
|-
|106.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|547.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|746
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
