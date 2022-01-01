Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 750G

Tiger T616
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Tiger T616
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 120338
GPU - 92398
Memory - 72671
UX - 102436
Total score - 386515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616
1388
Snapdragon 750G +42%
1972
Image compression - 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.1 words/s
Machine learning - 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 612.55 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1115

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 128
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 694
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Tiger T616, or ask any questions
