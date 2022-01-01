Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 110869
GPU - 100979
Memory - 70840
UX - 94463
Total score - 376546
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616
1388
Snapdragon 765G +29%
1784
Image compression - 95.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.3 words/s
Machine learning - 29.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 515.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 10 FPS
Score - 1686

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 16 192
FLOPS - 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 December 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AB
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

