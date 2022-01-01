Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|110869
|GPU
|-
|100979
|Memory
|-
|70840
|UX
|-
|94463
|Total score
|-
|376546
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Snapdragon 765G +56%
589
Multi-Core Score
1388
Snapdragon 765G +29%
1784
|Image compression
|-
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|515.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|10 FPS
|Score
|-
|1686
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|16
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|December 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1