Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 317K vs 226K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71236
|83653
|GPU
|24887
|105099
|Memory
|64760
|50470
|UX
|64509
|75535
|Total score
|226197
|317144
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
383
Snapdragon 835 +2%
390
Multi-Core Score
1398
Snapdragon 835 +24%
1732
|Image compression
|-
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|534.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1130
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|November 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
