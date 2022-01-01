Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Tiger T616 vs Snapdragon 835

Tiger T616
VS
Snapdragon 835
Tiger T616
Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 317K vs 226K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Snapdragon 835

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T616
226197
Snapdragon 835 +40%
317144
CPU 71236 83653
GPU 24887 105099
Memory 64760 50470
UX 64509 75535
Total score 226197 317144
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616
1398
Snapdragon 835 +24%
1732
Image compression - 95.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.5 words/s
Machine learning - 24.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.99 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 534.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1130

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 540
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 256
FLOPS - 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 682
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 November 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

