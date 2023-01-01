Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Exynos 850 – what's better?

Tiger T616 vs Exynos 850

Tiger T616
VS
Exynos 850
Tiger T616
Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 228K vs 145K
  • Announced 8-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Exynos 850

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T616 +57%
228983
Exynos 850
145387
CPU 69243 43711
GPU 24857 25482
Memory 72004 34971
UX 64073 41612
Total score 228983 145387
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +134%
377
Exynos 850
161
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +47%
1382
Exynos 850
938
Image compression - 74.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.29 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 356.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Tiger T616
471
Exynos 850 +8%
507
Stability - 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Score 471 507

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Exynos 850

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 6
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 126 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - S5E3830
Official page - Samsung Exynos 850 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (57.1%)
6 (42.9%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

1. Helio G88 vs Tiger T616
2. Helio G96 vs Tiger T616
3. Snapdragon 665 vs Tiger T616
4. Helio G85 vs Tiger T616
5. Helio G35 vs Tiger T616
6. Snapdragon 680 vs Tiger T616
7. Helio P35 vs Exynos 850
8. Snapdragon 665 vs Exynos 850
9. Helio G80 vs Exynos 850
10. Snapdragon 680 vs Exynos 850
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 850 and Tiger T616, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish