Tiger T616 vs Exynos 9611

Tiger T616
VS
Exynos 9611
Tiger T616
Exynos 9611

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Exynos 9611

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T616
n/a
Exynos 9611
217868
CPU - 65670
GPU - 43580
Memory - 45462
UX - 63998
Total score - 217868
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +16%
377
Exynos 9611
325
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +15%
1388
Exynos 9611
1203
Image compression - 74.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 25 words/s
Machine learning - 17.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.82 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 434 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 776

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 38 FPS
[High]
Device - Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Exynos 9611

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 16 48
FLOPS - 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 11.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 337
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - S5E9611
Official page - Samsung Exynos 9611 official site

