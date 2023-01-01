Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Tiger T612 – what's better?

Tiger T616 vs Tiger T612

Tiger T616
VS
Tiger T612
Tiger T616
Tiger T612

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Tiger T612 (Mali-G57 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 228K vs 208K
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Tiger T612

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T616 +10%
228983
Tiger T612
208014
CPU 69243 67603
GPU 24857 22171
Memory 72004 61955
UX 64073 58129
Total score 228983 208014
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +9%
377
Tiger T612
345
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +5%
1382
Tiger T612
1314

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Tiger T616 +12%
471
Tiger T612
419
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Score 471 419

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Tiger T612

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 614 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No -
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2022
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Unisoc Tiger T612 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tiger T612 and Tiger T616, or ask any questions
Promotion
