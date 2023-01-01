Tiger T616 vs Tiger T612
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Tiger T612 (Mali-G57 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 228K vs 208K
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69243
|67603
|GPU
|24857
|22171
|Memory
|72004
|61955
|UX
|64073
|58129
|Total score
|228983
|208014
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +9%
377
345
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +5%
1382
1314
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|471
|419
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Tiger T612
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|614 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|16
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|-
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 50MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|Unisoc Tiger T612 official site
