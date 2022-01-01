Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Dimensity 720 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Dimensity 720

Tiger T618
VS
Dimensity 720
Tiger T618
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 253K
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Dimensity 720

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
253278
Dimensity 720 +37%
346484
CPU 69359 99354
GPU 48246 84632
Memory 64278 62616
UX 69749 99156
Total score 253278 346484
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
398
Dimensity 720 +33%
528
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1349
Dimensity 720 +28%
1721
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s 98.25 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.8 images/s 14.65 images/s
Speech recognition 24 words/s 31.95 words/s
Machine learning 19.3 images/s 27.45 images/s
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s 14.85 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 2 Mnodes/s
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s 513 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1222

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 30 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2019 July 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6853V
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T618 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc Tiger T618 or Mediatek Helio P60
3. Unisoc Tiger T618 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
4. MediaTek Dimensity 720 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
5. MediaTek Dimensity 720 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
6. MediaTek Dimensity 720 or MediaTek Dimensity 700
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 720 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish