Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Helio G37

Tiger T618
VS
Helio G37
Tiger T618
Helio G37

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 253K vs 115K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Helio G37

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618 +119%
253278
Helio G37
115705
CPU 69359 33595
GPU 48246 16969
Memory 64278 25788
UX 69749 38644
Total score 253278 115705
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +124%
398
Helio G37
178
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +41%
1349
Helio G37
956
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 24 words/s -
Machine learning 19.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2019 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765V/CB
Official page - MediaTek Helio G37 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Unisoc Tiger T618
2. MediaTek Helio G80 or Unisoc Tiger T618
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 or Tiger T618
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or MediaTek Helio G37
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio G37
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or MediaTek Helio G37
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G37 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish