Tiger T618 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 255K vs 196K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|65730
|GPU
|48246
|42693
|Memory
|64278
|42099
|UX
|69749
|44322
|Total score
|255415
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +17%
400
342
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +3%
1360
1321
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769H
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
