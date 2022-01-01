Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Helio G90T

Tiger T618
VS
Helio G90T
Tiger T618
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 332K vs 253K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
253278
Helio G90T +31%
332251
CPU 69359 96604
GPU 48246 86503
Memory 64278 60011
UX 69749 87565
Total score 253278 332251
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
398
Helio G90T +25%
496
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1349
Helio G90T +21%
1626
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.8 images/s 14 images/s
Speech recognition 24 words/s 30.8 words/s
Machine learning 19.3 images/s 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1315

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6785V/CC
Official page - MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Promotion
