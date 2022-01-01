Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Helio G96

Tiger T618
VS
Helio G96
Tiger T618
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 331K vs 253K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
253278
Helio G96 +31%
331240
CPU 69359 91356
GPU 48246 79799
Memory 64278 59837
UX 69749 99762
Total score 253278 331240
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
398
Helio G96 +36%
541
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1349
Helio G96 +41%
1898
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 24 words/s -
Machine learning 19.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1095

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 72 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 66 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 23 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6781
Official page - MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Unisoc Tiger T618
2. MediaTek Helio G80 and Unisoc Tiger T618
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 and Unisoc Tiger T618
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Helio G96
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and MediaTek Helio G96
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and MediaTek Helio G96
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Helio G96
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish