Tiger T618 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
42
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 331K vs 253K
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|91356
|GPU
|48246
|79799
|Memory
|64278
|59837
|UX
|69749
|99762
|Total score
|253278
|331240
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
398
Helio G96 +36%
541
Multi-Core Score
1349
Helio G96 +41%
1898
|Image compression
|89.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|454.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1095
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6781
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
