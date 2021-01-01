Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Helio P35

Tiger T618
VS
Helio P35
Tiger T618
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 255K vs 121K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Helio P35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618 +110%
255415
Helio P35
121895
CPU 69359 36930
GPU 48246 15632
Memory 64278 29149
UX 69749 38919
Total score 255415 121895
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +133%
400
Helio P35
172
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +38%
1360
Helio P35
989
Image compression - 66.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.55 words/s
Machine learning - 13.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.3 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 319.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 December 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page - MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Unisoc Tiger T618
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Unisoc Tiger T618
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or Unisoc Tiger T618
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Unisoc Tiger T618
5. HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Unisoc Tiger T618
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or MediaTek Helio P35
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P35
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio P35
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or MediaTek Helio P35
10. MediaTek Helio G80 or Helio P35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish