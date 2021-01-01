Tiger T618 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
24
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 255K vs 121K
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|36930
|GPU
|48246
|15632
|Memory
|64278
|29149
|UX
|69749
|38919
|Total score
|255415
|121895
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +133%
400
172
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +38%
1360
989
|Image compression
|-
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|13.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|319.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
