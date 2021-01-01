Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Helio P70

Tiger T618
VS
Helio P70
Tiger T618
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
n/a
Helio P70
186049
CPU 64944 74666
GPU 41250 40391
Memory 58201 43943
UX 41154 36633
Total score - 186049
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +32%
389
Helio P70
295
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1317
Helio P70 +5%
1384
Image compression - 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.45 words/s
Machine learning - 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 429.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS - 78.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Comments

