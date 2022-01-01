Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 480

Tiger T618
VS
Snapdragon 480
Tiger T618
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 288K vs 253K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
253278
Snapdragon 480 +14%
288515
CPU 69359 95287
GPU 48246 64267
Memory 64278 50963
UX 69749 75511
Total score 253278 288515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
398
Snapdragon 480 +30%
516
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1349
Snapdragon 480 +24%
1674
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.8 images/s 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition 24 words/s 29.85 words/s
Machine learning 19.3 images/s 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s 550.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Score - 986

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Unisoc Tiger T618
2. MediaTek Helio G80 and Unisoc Tiger T618
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 and Tiger T618
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 480
5. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
6. MediaTek Helio G88 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish