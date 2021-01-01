Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Snapdragon 660

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 64944 69937
GPU 41250 24360
Memory 58201 32441
UX 41154 27977
Total score - 155501
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +18%
389
Snapdragon 660
329
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +2%
1317
Snapdragon 660
1295
Image compression - 88.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.1 words/s
Machine learning - 18.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 487.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 512
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2019 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

