Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|64944
|69937
|GPU
|41250
|24360
|Memory
|58201
|32441
|UX
|41154
|27977
|Total score
|-
|155501
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +18%
389
329
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +2%
1317
1295
|Image compression
|-
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|487.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
