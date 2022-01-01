Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 695

Tiger T618
VS
Snapdragon 695
Tiger T618
Snapdragon 695

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 253K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
253278
Snapdragon 695 +59%
403219
CPU 69359 127121
GPU 48246 99172
Memory 64278 63008
UX 69749 112511
Total score 253278 403219
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
398
Snapdragon 695 +76%
699
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1349
Snapdragon 695 +51%
2033
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 24 words/s -
Machine learning 19.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1206

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS - 536 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 October 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM6375
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 695 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
