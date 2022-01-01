Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 253K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|127121
|GPU
|48246
|99172
|Memory
|64278
|63008
|UX
|69749
|112511
|Total score
|253278
|403219
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
398
Snapdragon 695 +76%
699
Multi-Core Score
1349
Snapdragon 695 +51%
2033
|Image compression
|89.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|454.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1206
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|536 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6375
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
