Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Higher GPU frequency (~48%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|64944
|97740
|GPU
|41250
|71107
|Memory
|58201
|56066
|UX
|41154
|56462
|Total score
|-
|279023
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
389
Snapdragon 730G +38%
536
Multi-Core Score
1317
Snapdragon 730G +29%
1703
|Image compression
|-
|106.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|547.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
