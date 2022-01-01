Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 253K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
253278
Snapdragon 778G +110%
532612
CPU 69359 159590
GPU 48246 156380
Memory 64278 88425
UX 69749 123709
Total score 253278 532612
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1349
Snapdragon 778G +110%
2831
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.8 images/s 25 images/s
Speech recognition 24 words/s 41 words/s
Machine learning 19.3 images/s 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2465

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 642L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 384
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 770
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 May 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

