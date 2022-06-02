Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 564K vs 251K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
251054
Snapdragon 860 +125%
564594
CPU 69359 143762
GPU 48246 204477
Memory 64278 98566
UX 69749 119732
Total score 251054 564594
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
395
Snapdragon 860 +86%
733
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1335
Snapdragon 860 +92%
2567
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s 142.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.8 images/s 20.3 images/s
Speech recognition 24 words/s 44.55 words/s
Machine learning 19.3 images/s 46.35 images/s
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s 22.85 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 1.65 Mnodes/s
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s 777.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Score - 3456

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 384
FLOPS - 1037 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 690
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2019 April 2019
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SM8150-AC
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

