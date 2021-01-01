Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 255K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|189629
|GPU
|48246
|239863
|Memory
|64278
|105344
|UX
|69749
|142979
|Total score
|255415
|682020
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
400
Snapdragon 870 +155%
1021
Multi-Core Score
1360
Snapdragon 870 +150%
3405
|Image compression
|-
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|56.95 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|989.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1.8 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1372 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
