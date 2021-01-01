Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 870 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 255K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Snapdragon 870

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
255415
Snapdragon 870 +167%
682020
CPU 69359 189629
GPU 48246 239863
Memory 64278 105344
UX 69749 142979
Total score 255415 682020
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
400
Snapdragon 870 +155%
1021
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1360
Snapdragon 870 +150%
3405
Image compression - 180.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.7 words/s
Machine learning - 56.95 images/s
Camera shooting - 28 images/s
HTML 5 - 3 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 989.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 102 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 107 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 870

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 1 KB
L2 cache - 1.8 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 512
FLOPS - 1372 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 January 2021
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AC
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 870 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
