Tiger T618 vs Exynos 1280

Tiger T618
VS
Exynos 1280
Tiger T618
Exynos 1280

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 253K
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618
253278
Exynos 1280 +72%
434723
CPU 69359 122472
GPU 48246 121866
Memory 64278 75491
UX 69749 113308
Total score 253278 434723
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618
398
Exynos 1280 +87%
744
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618
1349
Exynos 1280 +39%
1879
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 24 words/s -
Machine learning 19.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 48
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 March 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - S5E8825
Official page - Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1280 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
