Tiger T618 vs Exynos 1280
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 253K
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|122472
|GPU
|48246
|121866
|Memory
|64278
|75491
|UX
|69749
|113308
|Total score
|253278
|434723
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
398
Exynos 1280 +87%
744
Multi-Core Score
1349
Exynos 1280 +39%
1879
|Image compression
|89.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|454.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Exynos 1280
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G68
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|S5E8825
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
