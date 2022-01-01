Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Unisoc T606 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Unisoc T606

Tiger T618
VS
Unisoc T606
Tiger T618
Unisoc T606

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Unisoc T606 (Mali-G57 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 253K vs 179K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Unisoc T606

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T618 +41%
253278
Unisoc T606
179886
CPU 69359 59385
GPU 48246 26274
Memory 64278 34858
UX 69749 59038
Total score 253278 179886
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +26%
398
Unisoc T606
315
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +14%
1349
Unisoc T606
1182
Image compression 89.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 24 words/s -
Machine learning 19.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 454.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 396

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Unisoc T606

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 September 2021
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Unisoc T606 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Unisoc Tiger T618
2. MediaTek Helio G80 and Unisoc Tiger T618
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 and Tiger T618
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Unisoc T606
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Unisoc T606
6. Samsung Exynos 850 and Unisoc T606
7. MediaTek Helio G35 and Unisoc T606
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Unisoc T606 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish