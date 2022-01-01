Tiger T618 vs Unisoc T606
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Unisoc T606 (Mali-G57 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 253K vs 179K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|59385
|GPU
|48246
|26274
|Memory
|64278
|34858
|UX
|69749
|59038
|Total score
|253278
|179886
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +26%
398
315
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +14%
1349
1182
|Image compression
|89.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|454.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|396
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Unisoc T606
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|16
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|Unisoc T606 official site
