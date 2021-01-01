Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs A10 Fusion

Tiger T700
VS
A10 Fusion
Tiger T700
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 (ARM Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 245K vs 185K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
A10 Fusion +32%
245993
CPU 67597 47633
GPU 36709 78628
Memory 37643 33145
UX 44936 24576
Total score 185901 245993

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
A10 Fusion +124%
775
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
A10 Fusion +8%
1391
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 196
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2016
Class Low end Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

