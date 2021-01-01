Tiger T700 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 (ARM Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
37
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
41
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 245K vs 185K
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|47633
|GPU
|36709
|78628
|Memory
|37643
|33145
|UX
|44936
|24576
|Total score
|185901
|245993
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
A10 Fusion +124%
775
Multi-Core Score
1289
A10 Fusion +8%
1391
|Image compression
|-
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|196
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
